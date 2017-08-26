A fawn walks in a field. (Photo: Thinkstock)

A San Antonio wildlife rescue group is ready to help animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation can receive any animals in need of care.

If you see an animal that has been injured, orphaned or displaced by winds, call the 24-hour emergency hotline at 830-336-2725.

WRR uses volunteers to help the animals affected. They will respond to the whole south central Texas region, including Bexar County and surrounding areas.

Learn about the organization and volunteering here.

