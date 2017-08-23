'Amigo' found safe after man's truck stolen with dog inside

SAN ANTONIO - A man's dog was found safe Wednesday after Amigo, the red fox lab, was stolen in broad daylight.

As KENS 5 reported, Bo Badouh said his dog was sitting in his truck in the parking lot of North Star Mall earlier this week.

"He goes about everywhere with me," Badouh explained. "I left my car running, locked the doors and went into the mall for about 30 to 35 minutes. I came out, and my truck was missing."

Badouh said he received an anonymous call from someone saying they found his dog in a "park area on the west side."

"I went and picked Amigo up, and he is so happy to be home," Badouh said.

His truck, however, has not been recovered.

