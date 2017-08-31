AMBER ALERT: Del Rio police searching for missing toddler

(Photo: DEL RIO POLICE DEPARTMENT)

SAN ANTONIO - The Del Rio police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 22-month-old boy.

A child abduction alert was issued by the Texas amber alert network for Aiden Colton Jones. He is described as being 24 inches, 25 lbs., brown hair, hazel eyes, and wearing a white baseball shirt with blue sleeves, camo shorts and shoes.

Police are also looking for Daniel Eugene Jones in connection with the abduction of Aiden. Daniel Jones is described as a white, male, 48 years old, 08/27/1969, 5’10”, 270 lbs., bald, blue eyes and wearing a black star wars shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, in connection with his abduction.

The suspect was last heard from while in Del Rio, TX.

Law enforcement officials believe that Aiden to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Del Rio Police Department immediately at 830-774-8591.

© 2017 KENS-TV