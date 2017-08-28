KENS
Close

Alligators haunt Houston streets after Harvey

Staff , KENS 10:48 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

HOUSTON - A Houston woman tweeted a picture of an alligator outside her front yard after the city suffered catastrophic rainfall totals.

 

 

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories