Alleged drug dealer in federal court; believed drive-by target that killed 4-year-old

SAN ANTONIO - Drugs, gangs, and gunfire are what a federal criminal complaint alleges put an innocent four-year-old San Antonio boy in the cross hairs of death.

Charles Bethany is the man who investigators believe was the intended target of the drive-by.

He is in federal court on unrelated charges for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

The proceedings will determine if Bethany should be granted a bond and if so under what conditions. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced the 36-year-old's arrest on drug charges last Thursday. He is reportedly connected to a drug stash house in the 600 block of J Street.

More importantly, investigators believe he was the intended target of a drive-by shooting that killed four-year-old Earl Whitley on July 19.

That does not mean Bethany is a capital murder suspect in the boy's killing. In fact, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told KENS 5 that he has a person of interest in Whitley’s murder.

They have not made an arrest as of yet.

Bethany is scheduled to be in court at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

