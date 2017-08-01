Affidavit: Woman assaults 11-year-old over using bowl to make ‘play dough'

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old girl because she was angry that the girl used a bowl to make “play dough,” according to an arrest affidavit.

On July 3, San Antonio police responded to a report of an assault involving an 11-year-old child.

The girl told police she was assaulted by 39-year-old Graciela Munoz because she was using a bowl to make “play dough,” according to the affidavit. She told police that as she was walking to her room, Munoz kicked her with a pointed shoe and hurt her.

The 11-year-old said she fell to the floor and started crying. Munoz allegedly covered the girl’s face to prevent her from breathing, causing her nose to bleed, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit stated Munoz grabbed the girl by her hair and dragged her into the restroom to clean the blood off her nose. Police said in the affidavit Munoz then threw tissue paper at her and told the girl to walk outside the house.

When the girl would not get into a U-Haul truck, Munoz bit the top of her shoulder to try to get her to go inside, according to the affidavit. The girl started screaming, and a nearby neighbor heard her cries.

The 11-year-old ran to a neighbor’s house, and Munoz fled the scene, according to the affidavit.

Munoz was arrested on Monday and charged with injury to a child with a bond set at $15,000.

© 2017 KENS-TV