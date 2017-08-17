Affidavit: Suspect threatens man with ‘Wolverine-like' knife, steals phones

LIVE OAK, Texas - A man was arrested after threatening the life of another man with a “claw-like” knife similar to the “Wolverine” movie character, Live Oak police reported.

On July 29, Live Oak police responded to three calls for a civil matter in the 7500 block of Standing Oaks. According to an affidavit, the renter of the home was subleasing her bedrooms to help with living expenses.

Police were called because she was about to vacate the property and wanted one of the tenants to leave immediately. The man did not want to leave until July 31 resulting in police action, according to the affidavit.

Shortly after the third call to police, the tenant was sitting in his room with his child when the renter’s son, 28-year-old Jason Aaron Molina, “barged into the room with a claw-like knife in his hand,” stated the affidavit. The victim described the knife similar to the one used by the “Wolverine” movie character.

The victim told police Molina yelled at him to leave the property for causing issued with his mother. The victim reported Molina motioned as if he was going to swing the knives at him, according to the affidavit.

Before leaving the room, Molina took the victim and his son’s cell phones stating “these are my phones now,” according to the affidavit.

The victim later identified Molina as the man who threatened him with the “claw-like” weapon and stole his phones.

Molina was charged with aggravated robbery.

