62 flight cancellations at San Antonio International Airport Saturday

With Tropical Storm Harvey still swirling over south central Texas, flights are still uncertain.

**Before heading to the airport to depart or picking someone up, check with the airline for the latest flight information.**

FlightAware says 32 flights from San Antonio and 30 flights into San Antonio were cancelled Saturday as of 3 p.m..

Saturday cancellations as of 3 p.m. by airline:

22 Southwest flights

12 Mesa flights

12 American flights

7 Republic flights

4 United flights

2 Sky Regional flights

1 SkyWest flight

There are 25 flights from San Antonio already canceled for tomorrow, and 23 inbound flights already cancelled, according to FlightAware. Most of those flights are on Southwest.

Corpus Christi International Airport is closed, but scheduled to reopen August 28 at 11 a.m.

