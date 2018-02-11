The medical examiner’s office announced that a 3-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in the deep end of a pool Saturday night has died.

Mitchell Chang was found at about 7:45 Saturday night in the deep end of the pool at Love to Swim on 20200 Stone Oak Parkway.

Police said staff members found the boy, called an ambulance and performed CPR until first responders arrived. The boy was taken to North Central Baptist Hospital, where he died early Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for more details.



