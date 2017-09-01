KENS
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Two officers shot near downtown St. Louis

Alexandra Martellaro, KSDK 2:53 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Two St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers in a gang unit have been shot in downtown St. Louis, according to police sources.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 14th and Cass.

PHOTOS Officer-involved shooting north of downtown

The conditions of the officers is currently unknown, but sources say both officers were shot in the leg with an assault rifle. 

Police said one of the officers shot is a man, the other is a woman. Both officers were reported in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. 

Both officers have been taken to Barnes.

 

 

The suspect is at large.

Moments after the two officer were shot, a woman was also shot nearby, in the 1400 block of Ninth Street. Officers say she's listed in critical condition. It's unclear if the two shooting scenes are connected.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories