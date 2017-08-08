11-year-old boy scout electrocuted in boating accident to become organ donor

Thomas Larry (GoFundMe)

SHREVEPORT - A special ceremony is planned for Thomas Larry, the 11-year-old electrocuted in a weekend boating accident on Lake O' the Pines.

Larry will become an organ donor Tuesday morning starting at 11 a.m.

In his honor, there will be a special recognition at that time at the LSU Shreveport Medical Center located at 1501 Kings Highway in Shreveport.

A flag will be raised at the start of the donation process and will continue to fly until the process is complete. At that time, the flag will be lowered and given to the Larry family.

Dewayne Stephens, Scout Executive with the East Texas Council said:

We are asking for as many boys in uniform that would like to attend this special recognition to please be at the hospital at 11am. Continue to pray for all families involved in this unbelievable tragedy.

Kedrick Larry, Thomas' father, posted an update to his Facebook page earlier today:

Everything that could have been done was, but it was God's will to call him home. Your prayers did make a difference so I'm asking for continued prayers for our family for comfort in these trying times. This is my son, Thomas Matthew Larry RIP!!! March 17, 2006 - August 7, 2017.

A gofundme account has been set up to help the family with expenses.

© 2017 KYTX-TV