Laredo serves as a crossroads for life and death for many migrants
Many of the migrants found in that hot trailer outside a San Antonio Walmart were at the end of a long journey that went through Laredo, Texas. It's a place that is as much a hub for smuggling as it is business and trade.
KENS 9:56 PM. CDT July 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
ICE raids southwest-side stash house
-
Hot Truck Tragedy: KENS 5 Eyewitness News team coverage - 7/24/17 @ 5 p.m.
-
Iredell County man arrested on sexual assault charges
-
Driver writes moving statement about fatal accident
-
Billboard blunder? Educator says sign sends wrong message
-
Girlfriend arrested after mother finds son dead at home
-
SAPD chief, NISD superintendent speak out against 'bathroom bill' in Austin
-
North Texas man remembers getting smuggled into U.S. as a child
-
Driver charged in man's death
-
VERIFY: Will Cracking Your Knuckles Cause Arthritis?
More Stories
-
Billboard blunder? Educator says sign sends wrong messageJul 25, 2017, 11:46 p.m.
-
SAPD chief, NISD superintendent speak out against…Jul 25, 2017, 10:46 p.m.
-
ICE raids southwest-side stash houseJul 25, 2017, 11:17 p.m.