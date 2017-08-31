KENS Cares Disaster Relief: Donate to help Hurricane Harvey victims

When Texans are hurting, we pull together.

TEGNA stations across the country, including KENS 5 in San Antonio, are raising money for American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Your donation will go toward providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support and recovery planning for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

CALL NOW DURING OUR PHONE DRIVE!

NOON TO 7 P.M. THURSDAY!

210-470-5001

An average of 91 cents for every dollar is used for humanitarian services and programs, and only a small amount is used by the American Red Cross for fundraising and management.

The Red Cross honors donor intent, and your donation will be designated specifically to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

All donations are tax deductible.

On our app? Click here to donate.

© 2017 KENS-TV