Humble officer shot in chest during foot pursuit with suspected robber

Officer Cliff Goddard

HUMBLE, Texas – It was a close call for an Humble police officer after he was shot overnight.

Despite being shot in the chest, Officer Cliff Goddard is now home. He was released from the hospital just a few hours after the shooting Wednesday morning. Officer Goodard even drove himself to a nearby hospital, thinking he had been hit in the heart.

The shooting happened near Highway 59 and FM 1960 behind a McDonald’s parking lot.

Police say the incident started when two guys stole a PlayStation at a home nearby. Officers tracked down the suspect’s car and that’s when a short chase began.

When the suspects stopped, the driver took off running across Highway 59 and into a parking lot.

Police say they tried to tase him and that’s when he started shooting, hitting officer Cliff Goddard, who wasn’t wearing his bullet proof vest at the time.

Humble police officer shot (Photo: KHOU 11)

“He always wears it, but this one particular time, he left out of here because it was so close and he was trying to help,” said Humble Police Chief Delbert Dawes.

Dawes says the 24-year veteran left the station in a hurry, wanting to back up his fellow officers. Goddard was shot in the chest but the bullet exited through his arm.

“He was blessed, and very fortunate. We’re glad he’s not hurt any more than he is,” said Dawes. Chief Dawes says this is the first time in 32 years someone has been shot in his department.

The shooter was also shot during the shootout but is expected to be okay. The other suspect was arrested on scene without incident.

