How hospitals saved the lives of smuggling victims found in a hot semi-trailer
While several of the smuggling victims died at the scene and while being treated, the number could've been higher if local doctors and nurses hadn't sprung into action when the victims arrived.
KENS 5:01 PM. CDT August 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
BCSO deputy arrested
-
VIDEO: Brad Phipps shakes hands with firefighters after leaving hospital
-
3 dead, 3 critical in Elmendorf rollover on Interstate 37
-
Burglars caught on camera targeting new west-side neighborhood
-
12 people injured in southwest-side crash, including 7 children
-
San Antonio woman is finalist in Lay's chip contest
-
Wedding photographer wins $1M lawsuit
-
AirBnB house rented for party that ended with a shooting
-
WATCH: S.A. kid wins basketball competition in front of Michael Jordan, represents Kawhi
-
Northeast-side daycare catches fire, no injuries reported
More Stories
-
'Babe Ruth' of blood donors saves thousands, hits…Aug. 2, 2017, 5:29 p.m.
-
S.A. school districts still in need of teachers…Aug. 2, 2017, 5:59 p.m.
-
Several smuggling victims released from hospitalAug. 2, 2017, 4:01 p.m.