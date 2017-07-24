Hot Truck Tragedy: KENS 5 Eyewitness News team coverage - 7/24/17 @ 5 p.m.

Kens 5 News team gives you the latest in the hot truck smuggling tragedy that left 10 dead and 29 injured after they were found in a sweltering hot semi-truck at a San Antonio Walmart.

KENS 5:35 PM. CDT July 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories