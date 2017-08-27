KENS
Hobby, Bush Airport closed until further notice

WFAA 2:48 PM. CDT August 27, 2017

HOUSTON - George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport are closed until further notice due to weather conditions from Tropical Storm Harvey.

A flash flood emergency is in effect for Harris County and life-threatening flooding is possible. 

According to FlightAware, Bush will be closed until Monday at 12 p.m. and Hobby will be closed until Wednesday at 8 a.m.

