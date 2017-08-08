Heavy rain and flooding is raising questions about S.A.'s drainage system

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
Dramatic rescue once again proves how dangerous flash flooding can be
-
Family of missing woman pleads for help
-
Lightning sparks house fire, displaces family
-
Check out this massive shark caught on Padre Island
-
Dramatic high-water rescue: SAFD saves man stranded on SUV
-
Power of prayer: SA pastor's plea goes global, yields results
-
Employee fired after video of truck speeding through flooded streets goes viral
-
West side residents get stuck in flood waters on the way to work on Monday
-
Maximum security inmates take over prison
More Stories
-
Border Patrol maps outline possible border wall…Aug. 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
-
North Korea threatens missile strike on Guam; Trump…Aug. 8, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
-
San Antonio's drainage improvements aim to prevent…Aug. 8, 2017, 10:44 p.m.