Weatherford second-grade teacher dies after getting the flu

Heather Holland (Weatherford ISD)

WEATHERFORD - A Weatherford second-grade teacher who had contracted the flu died on Sunday, according to the school district.

Heather Holland, who was in her 30s, taught at Ikard Elementary School. Her official cause of death has not been released, but school district officials understand that Holland passed away "due to complications from the flu," according to a statement from the Weatherford district.

Counselors were at the school Monday to assist students, staff and parents.

Custodians had been deep-cleaning Weatherford schools since December. Ikard Elementary underwent another deep-clean on Friday, according to the district.

Flu activity has been widespread in Texas for more than a month. This season, more than 2,300 flu-related deaths have been reported in the state.

The flu outbreak has caused several North Texas school districts to shut down for several days, including Sunnyvale, Bonham and Gunter, as workers there cleaned campuses.

