SAFD, First Alert offering free carbon monoxide detectors in San Antonio

With the cold weather that San Antonio has seen this winter, residents have been firing up their heaters, and gas space heaters can be dangerous.

Earlier this month, an Arizona family of four was found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning. It’s known as the silent killer and 500 people die from it every year in the U.S.

A 3-year-old boy from Medina County died from carbon monoxide poisoning last year.

But it’s very easy to prevent this deadly problem.

San Antonio Fire Department Chief Randy Jenkins and Ashley Gocken joined KENS 5’s Deborah Knapp in studio to explain that San Antonians can call 2-1-1 and request a free carbon monoxide detector.

They also talk about different ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

