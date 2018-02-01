New York hospitals tracking flu with surveillance system

The largest healthcare provider in New York state has a new approach to fighting the flu.

Northwell Health on Long Island has a flu surveillance system. They can take in information from all their hospitals in almost real-time.

They system checks to make sure that the hospital has enough masks and if they have enough doses of Tamiflu.

At least 39 children have died from flu-related complications in 25 states, including Texas.

