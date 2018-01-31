Metro Health offering free flu shots

There is some good news on how to deal with the deadly flu season that is still expected to get worse: The City of San Antonio is making sure you have no excuse to get vaccinated by offering free flu shots.

Metro Health says that they have a robust supply of flu vaccinations and it’s first-come, first-serve. All you need is a state-issued ID and some patience, because people have been lining up since word got out.

Evelyn Loera is one of the people that headed right for a Metro Health clinic when she heard that they were giving free shots.

“I’m all excited, not about the shot but about getting it,” she laughed. “We were eating breakfast and we said, ‘Let’s go get the flu shot!’ My son was telling me about it, ‘Yeah, I heard it on the news.’”

The waiting room was full on Wednesday afternoon, so full that people had to wait outside in the hallway.

“We have a robust amount and it should last for a few days, at least,” said Carol Schliesinger with Metro Health. “We just want everyone in the community to protect themselves since it is a tough season, and the season lasts through May. It is not too late to get your flu shot, and for free.”

According to Metro Health, Bexar County has had one confirmed pediatric death because of the flu. If you are 6 months old or older, you are encouraged to get vaccinated every year.

The process is quick and, for some like Evelyn Loera, painless.

“Come and get your flu shot,” Loera said. “You have to be safe nowadays, especially if you have kids.”

Pregnant women are also encouraged to get vaccinated since a child under 6 months old cannot get a shot.

The immunization clinic located on the southeast side of the Frank Garrett Community Center on NW 18th and Albert Street is open on Thursday starting at 8 a.m.

