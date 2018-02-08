How to protect yourself from the flu at the gym

Gyms and workout facilities are taking this year’s flu season seriously.

A lot of it comes down to what members using the gyms are doing. In the end, each of us is responsible for protecting ourselves.

Gym workers can go around cleaning constantly but with so many people jumping on and off machines, touching weights, and in some cases having kids areas where we know germs love to spread, the best thing that gyms can do is make sanitizer and sanitizing wipes available throughout the facility so members can wipe their machines down.

Imagine you’re on a cardio machine and you cough or sneeze into your hand, you touch the treadmill and the germs end up there. Then you head to a spin class and the germs get on the bike. From there, you go to an aerobics class and you’ve spread it there, or it spreads to someone using free weights, or ropes, and the next person to touch the equipment can get sick from you.

Planet Fitness issued a statement about the precautions they’re taking and that they encourage their members to take:

"The health and well-being of our members and employees is our top priority, and we keep our locations thoroughly cleaned, regardless of the season. All Planet Fitness locations have extensive cleaning procedures in place and we take pride in our high standards."

Life Time Fitness says that they’re going a step further:

"At Life Time, we have long had in place rigorous cleaning protocols in all areas of our centers, and most certainly in our Kids Academy areas. In addition, we provide sanitizing equipment wipes for member use and ask that members refrain from visiting our centers when they or their family members are affected by any illness."

Other gyms that KENS 5 spoke to also said that if they see a member come into the gym who appears to be sick, or their child appears to be sick, they strongly suggest that they head home until they’re better.

