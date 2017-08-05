San Antonio high school athletes learn about concussions

SAN ANTONIO - Every year more than 2.6 million children under the age of 19 are treated in emergency rooms for sports injuries. On Saturday, student athletes got physical screenings and learned about the signs and symptoms of concussions at Baptist Orthopedic Hospital.

Jonathan Thompson is a linebacker for MacArthur's football team. He says that talking about concussions with his coaches and teammates is important.

"It's best to prevent it from the start and have knowledge of how to prevent it or what to do if it happens to you," he said.

Experts say that student athletes, in particular, have to know the signs and symptoms of concussions.

"They are more common in the student athlete because their brain is not as developed as the adult athlete. And oftentimes the younger you are, the longer it takes to recover," said Dr. Jeffrey Kozak, a sports medicine physician.

Doctors say that some of the most obvious symptoms are memory loss, trouble concentrating, dizziness and balance problems, and headaches.

"Part of the problem is, even a mild concussion can lead to a long-lasting set of problems, particularly in school," said Dr. David Jimenez, a pediatric neurosurgeon.

Doctors note that if you are experiencing signs of a concussion, talk to a medical expert, avoid stimulating activites, and, most importantly, get rest.

