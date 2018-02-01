Goats attract new participants to yoga class

COMFORT - The word yoga means “to unite.” The practice focuses on joining the mind and body through movement and breath.

Integrating cuddly, four-legged friends to one local class has yoga teachers meeting new participants.

Gavin, Cavan, Pace and Kase are four boys you’ll find helping out on the Nuluv goat farm just outside of Comfort.

They are like many 8-, 9-, and 10-year-olds. They love to laugh and they are not afraid to get dirty. The four friends are always up for an adventure.

When it comes to expanding their cultural and artistic horizons, it is no game of truth or dare. These guys took a yoga class of their own free will. Goats are what got them there.

“People like goats,” 8-year-old Pace Davis explained. “They’re cute, they’re snuggly, they’re nice, and they’re friendly.”

His 9-year-old brother Cavan also enjoys farm fun.

“It’s really cool that people can connect with animals,” Cavan said.

Goat yoga started in Oregon in 2016. It's basically yoga with goats. The phenomenon did not take long to reach the Lone Star State.

Nuluv started offering classes in the fall at their farm in Center Point. From Texans who regularly practice yoga to first timers like Gavin and Kase, the class is open to everyone.

Reserve a Goat Yoga Session | Text: 512-659-5389

“A lot of people do yoga to kind of connect back to nature, relax, and obviously a way to play with the baby goats,” said Jonna Davis, the milkmaid at Nuluv. “Just step back and be a kid for a few hours.”

The goat yoga class poses a creative challenge to every skill level. Dedicated yogis have their focus tested with the spontaneity and sometimes chaos that the goats provide.

For the beginner, it’s a chance to try something new while benefiting from animal therapy and mind-body harmony.

“For me, getting people to be able to come do yoga because it is real yoga and I am a real, certified teacher, I’m hoping that their experience here with the goats, with the yoga, will let them understand that anyone can do yoga,” Deb Hicks said. “It’s for everybody.”

Gavin Thompson’s review includes a positive experience but advice to take it slow.

“I love it. But some of the positions are very painful,” the 10-year-old said.

As for Kase Cothran, the goats were the most important part.

“It depends on the person you are,” the 10-years-old said. “For me, the goats were fun. Most people would like it.”

Overall, the boys think the class is a great way for us to experience some of their world.

“I really think that this is a lot of fun, that people from cities could do because they don’t get to see farm animals that much,” Cavan said.

Nuluv Goat Milk Products

Nuluv goat farm is less than an hour north of San Antonio. It started thanks to a Valentine’s Day present a few years ago. Jonna Davis received a baby goat as a gift from her husband. The goat’s milk was perfect for their son, Cavan’s, dietary needs. From there, they started a full-fledged farm, selling products made with the milk.

To book a goat yoga session, send a text to 512-659-5389. Classes are $20 per person. Space is limited to about 12 people. Sessions are held on Saturdays at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. Bring your own yoga mat or towel.

Children under 10 are encouraged to attend lunch with the goats or book a birthday party at the farm.

© 2018 KENS-TV