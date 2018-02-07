First death attributed to flu complications in Hays County

Hays County confirmed the first flu-related death in the county this winter is an elderly resident.

With more than 2,000 positive flu cases and one death in Hays County since December, the Hays County Local Health Department has responded.

The department is partnering with Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic to provide free flu shots on Tuesday, February 13th from 12 pm to 6 pm or until the supply of vaccines runs out. This event will take place at the Health Department located at 401 Broadway Street in San Marcos, and is open to anybody 4 years of age and older. They will also have flu vaccines that are specifically designed for anyone over the age of 65. You do not have to be a Hays County resident in order to receive a free flu shot.

This year’s flu season has been one of the worst Hays County has seen in years, and there are no signs that it will be stopping anytime soon

Since September, over 9,000 Hays County residents have visited a Health Care Provider with Flu-like symptoms and almost 2,500 of those cases had a positive Flu test. Last year, only 1,001 positive Flu cases were reported from September through May.

It is not too late to get a flu shot if you haven’t received one already. The flu shot will protect your body from most of the strains, but even if you do still get the flu, the vaccination provides your immune system with a boost to help you recover quicker.

