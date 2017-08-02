Fiberglass saw needed to remove fidget spinner from boy's hand

Photo by CBS (Photo: Custom)

Fidget spinners are fun for kids, but they can also be dangerous. One Phoenix boy learned that the hard way when his fidget spinner got stuck on his finger.

It seems like an easy fix, but he spent 16 hours in two different hospitals trying to remove it.

Doctors couldn’t get it off, not even with a ring cutter. Instead, it was a maintenance worker with no medical training that came to the rescue.

He used a fiberglass saw to cut the spinner off. But even that wasn’t easy. He went through four blades before finally getting the fidget spinner off the boy’s finger.

© 2017 KENS-TV