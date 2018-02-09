CDC: This flu season now worse than 2009 swine flu epidemic

The flu has further tightened its grip on the country as the CDC now warns that this season is as bad as the swine flu epidemic nine years ago.

The latest report shows that one out of every 13 visits to the doctor last week was for flu-like symptoms, the highest rates seen since 2009 when the swine flu virus hit the U.S.

In all, 10 more children have died, bringing the number of flu deaths in children to 63 this season.

Flu remains widespread in every state but Hawaii and Oregon. And hospitalizations are increasing.

“As of this week, we have more hospitalizations than we have seen in any recent season including the severe 2014-2015 season,” said Dr. Anne Schuchat, director of the CDC.

The worst could be yet to come. Government health officials say that we have not seen the peak of the flu season yet and it’s unclear when it will happen.

