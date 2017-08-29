Good Samaritans find a sign of hope in Rockport destruction

Zarron Gonzalez was hauling away this tree branch when a friend stopped him to take a photo of its heart shaped center. (Photo courtesy: Zarron Gonzalez) (Photo: KIII)

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - A group of friends from the Coastal Bend area got together Monday and Tuesday to help clear roads of trees and other debris in Rockport, Texas, and in the process they made an unlikely but inspiring find -- a heart at the center of a tree they were hauling away from a homeowner's front porch.

The group of friends had been clearing a randomly selected street in Rockport Monday when they stumbled upon Ms. Garcia and her daughter, Doreen. The two had evacuated to Harlingen before Hurricane Harvey came, and had returned home to find a massive tree on their porch, blocking their front door.

"They didn't have anybody to help them, so we offered," said Zarron Gonzalez, one of the good Samaritans that had come to help.

Gonzalez -- along with friends Burl Ritchie, Ash Nicole, Estrella Flores and Oscar Medina -- got to work clearing the tree. In a Facebook post of the heart photo Tuesday night, Gonzalez explained he was hauling away a branch to the side of the house when his friend shouted, "Let me take a picture!"

"Of what?" he asked.

"It's a heart!"

The group was touched by their finding, and even cut the heart piece off the tree to give to Ms. Garcia.

"There is love in destruction," Gonzalez said.

Of course, that's not all the group of good Samaritans gave to the Garcia's -- they also gave the family access to their home again. The massive tree was removed from their porch, making their home look a lot more like the Garcia's remembered it before Harvey.

