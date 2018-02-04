Caution tape (Photo: MasterShot)

SAN ANTONIO - A girl reported finding a body to the San Antonio Police Department Sunday morning, after she spotted the body of a man washed up in the Zarzamora Creek area.

An SAPD lieutenant told KENS 5 at the scene that the girl was walking her dog in the area of West Travis and Northwest 26th streets around 10 a.m. Her dog reportedly ran toward the body, leading her to discover it.

Police said it is the body of a Hispanic man, but his identity has not been released.

The body was also decomposing, and police said there were no visible gunshot wounds.

A crew from the San Antonio Fire Department was on scene assisting police with removing the body from the creek.

SAPD says a little girl and her dog found a dead body in a creek by W. Travis & NW 26th St on the west side. They're not yet sure who the person is, only know that he is a hispanic man. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/FPqOXImcuM — Charlie Cooper (@CharlieKENS5) February 4, 2018

The cause of death is not clear, and more information was not immediately available.

