Floresville truck driver hand-delivering donations to Harvey victims
It could be months or years before Houston fully recovers from Hurricane Harvey's wrath, but neighbors in South Texas want them to know they're not alone. A Floresville truck driver has been collecting donations at the Floresville Walmart Supercenter to t
KENS 10:07 PM. CDT August 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Houston business man turns furniture stores into shelters
-
RAW: Damage in Rockport's Key Allegro subdivision
-
S.A. man using helicopters for rescue mission in Katy
-
Family of 6 drowns inside van
-
Portland homeowners send warning
-
False rumors about Harvey
-
Crosby chemical plant being evacuated
-
KHOU Live Video
-
San Antonio housing thousands of Harvey refugees
-
San Antonio's response to harvey
More Stories
-
At least 18 dead from HarveyAug 28, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
'I've never been that scared': Houston Harvey…Aug 29, 2017, 7:46 p.m.
-
Disney star collected donations for Harvey victims…Aug 29, 2017, 9:05 p.m.