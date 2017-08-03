No, Willie Nelson is not dead

After postponing two Texas concerts because of illness earlier this week, Willie Nelson fans were thrilled – and relieved -- he was well enough to perform at Stafford Centre Wednesday night. The 83-year-old legend didn’t disappoint.

AUSTIN – Contrary the rumors circulating on Twitter on Thursday, Willie Nelson is still alive.

Nelson’s management team confirmed to KVUE that the red-headed stranger has not passed away. The 84-year-old country music juggernaut recently spoke with the Washington Post about politics, marijuana, and what Americans can do to come together.

