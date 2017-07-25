UTSA officially names Dr. Taylor Eighmy as new school president

Photo courtesy UT Knoxville (Photo: Custom)

On Tuesday, the UTSA board of regents officially named Dr. Taylor Eighmy the next president of UTSA.

Dr. Eighmy will officially start on September 1. He was the sole finalist and the board vote was unanimous, according to the school.

Dr. Eighmy is currently the vice chancellor for research and engagement and professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. He’s previously also held positions at Texas Tech and the University of New Hampshire.

“I am profoundly grateful to the UT System Board of Regents for this incredible opportunity. I believe that great cities need great universities,” Dr. Eighmy said in a statement. “All the ingredients are in place for UTSA to leverage access and discovery to become the very best Hispanic-serving top tier research university.”

Dr. Eighmy also said that he plans to visit the UTSA campus at least one more time before his official start date.

© 2017 KENS-TV