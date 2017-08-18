SAN ANTONIO - For University of Texas at San Antonio students who have to juggle school, jobs, and classwork, the balancing act can prove to be a real challenge. It's why the group Students Raising Children is working to make late-night child care available.

"We had a vice president in this student organization who had to drop out because of child care and lack of it," said Daniela Salinas, a graduate student and president of Students Raising Children.

For non-traditional students like Salinas who have children, she's forced to take night classes. She said that once the child care program at main campus closes at 5:30 p.m., it's hard to find somewhere safe to leave her kid as she leaves for school at the downtown campus.

To solve this problem, Students Raising Children has partnered with La Trinidad United Methodist Church to provide a place for students to drop off their kids. Child care services from the main campus to the downtown campus is about 30 minutes away, but the church is only a two minute drive.

Daniela says that she pays $50 a night for child care right now. The new program will only cost $35 a night. Kids will be able to stay from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The late night child care service will begin in spring 2018. Right now, the campus organization is looking for donations for toys, art supplies, and other resources to help many of the student families who are low-income.

