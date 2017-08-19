Texas A&M-San Antonio freshmen making history on move-in day

It’s not every day that you move into your first college dorm. But for Zachary Burdorf and Alexandra Serrato, move-in day not only means a brand new school but a brand new city.

“Coming into San Antonio, I didn’t know what to expect, meeting so many new people," Serrato said. "It feels homey. It feels comfortable and it’s definitely something I could get used to.”

Zachary hails from Laredo while Alexandra is from Houston.

“This place is very homey. It’s not just a place to live, it’s a home,” Burdorf said.

They’re part of the first class to live in the new Esperanza Residence Hall at Texas A&M-San Antonio. And they’re the first class to ever live on campus.

“The whole campus is being changed to accommodate residential living but also to accommodate the growth,” said Dr. Cynthia Teniete-Matson, the university's president.

More than 200 freshmen moved in on Saturday. Upperclassmen move in next week. The hall has more than 370 units, a gym facility, several study rooms, and is part of the university’s plan to expand.

“This gives us a chance to bring students throughout San Antonio but also from other parts of Texas and, really, other parts of the U.S.," President Teniete-Matson said.

Classes at the university start on August 28.

