NISD teachers kick off the new year with community block event

SAN ANTONIO - Northside Independent School District teachers are making an impact on the lives of students beyond the classroom.

Monday morning, 700 teachers from Holmes High School, Ross Middle School and Esparza, Linton, Martin, Powell, and Villarreal Elementary School kicked off their first day back to work.

But before teachers went out to neighborhoods to knock on the doors of students and their parents, they held an assembly for the 6th annual Community Block Walk.

The teachers gathered at the Holmes High School gymnasium where teachers, cheerleaders, ROTC, a Mariachi and school band performed. Then, teachers headed out to visit homes in their attendance zones.

They said the event is to not only help increase student attendance but strengthen the relationship between staff and the families.

"The parents need to know that we're here to support them. We want students to be successful and our teachers going out there is going to help that. It's going to build that relationship," said Ada Bohlken, Holmes High School principal.

The first day of school for NISD students is Aug. 28.

