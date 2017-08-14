SAISD's CAST-Tech High School opens it's doors for the first time

SAN ANTONIO - The start of school is uniquely special for one school in the San Antonio Independent School District.

The for Centers for Applied Science and Technology or CAST-Tech school opened on Monday.

The school is geared towards subjects like computer coding, cyber security, and entrepreneurship and on Monday, 175 ninth grade students became the first class to walk through the doors.



Students began filing into CAST-Tech close to 8:00 a.m. Monday, seeing the building for the first time. It is a renovated high-tech building and used to be Fox Tech's vocational shop. They'll work hand-in-hand with local industry partners, working on real-world problems in the tech world.

The teachers said they were excited for the beginning of the school year, and to work in the building itself.



"The building is absolutely beautiful and there is so much cool technology so I'm hoping that brings more excitement to learning," said Spanish teacher Megan Whalon.

"They've taken this historical building and built it up into something cool and interactive with lots of lights and transparency," Computer Science teacher Don Davis said.

They have an area called the chillin' station, called that because it'll be a space that will not only act as an auditorium but as a place kids can chill, charge their phone, do their homework, or just talk to their friends and eat their lunch.



In order to get into the school, families had to enter a lottery. Because the school was so popular, the district raised the initial 150 student cap to 175 and they said there is still a wait list.

