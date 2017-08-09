The state-of-the-art Harlan High School is set to relieve overcrowding in the Northside Independent School District. (Photo: NISD, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - It's the kind of campus that just might make an adult want to go back to high school.

At almost 500,000 square feet, San Antonio's largest school district built the school to relieve overcrowding.

Northside Independent School District is growing quickly. Just 10 years ago, enrollment was at more than 85,000 students. Now, that number has reached more than 105,000.

There's no slowing down. By 2026, the district said it will be serving 117,000 students.

The new campus is expected to relieve overcrowding at Taft, Brennan and O'Connor high schools.

“The first thing you notice is the size of our campus,” Principal Robert Harris said of the new school, which came with a hefty price tag: A cool $110 million.

It features an impressive library media center with 3D printers, and even a coffee shop for students.There are also private study rooms and a massive auditorium.

The school is all set to welcome the first 1,300 "Harlan Hawks" starting August 28.

“We are starting without a senior class,” said Harris. The school will open with ninth and tenth graders.



Eventually, Harlan High School, which is located at 14350 Culebra Road, is expected to serve about 3,000 students.



Harlan High School is named after John Marshall Harlan, the U.S. Supreme Court justice who was the lone dissenting opinion in the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson school segregation case.

Harlan argued in his dissent that "our constitution is color-blind, and neither knows nor tolerates classes among citizens. In respect of civil rights, all citizens are equal before the law."

Harris said that with such a growing and diverse district, it’s fitting to have the campus named after him.

