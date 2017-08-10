HOA won't let school bus in Georgia neighborhood

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Each morning, students in a Fulton County neighborhood make a nearly half-mile trek along what their parents described as a “dark and dangerous” path to their bus stop. And it’s all because of their community’s homeowners’ association.

The Fulton County Schools District confirmed that the bus stop was changed this year for students in the Windward Pointe neighborhood, saying that the community's HOA won't allow buses.

"The roads within the subdivision are privately owned and the HOA can make this decision," Fulton County Schools spokesperson Susan Hale said. "The stop for all students is now at the front of the subdivision rather than on individual streets within the subdivision."

Parents contacted 11Alive saying that the walk along the busy neighborhood can be dangerous because they say it’s not well-lit and there are few sidewalks.

“It is dark at 7 o’clock in the morning,” Shareen Daniels said Thursday afternoon. “They have to be here at least 5 to 10 minutes before the bus, so I have quite a bit of concern. Now I have to leave work early and make sure I’m here at this time.”

Several parents said they’ve left messages with the HOA, but haven’t received a response. Parents said they’ve seen dump trucks, moving trucks, other large vehicles – even another school bus drive in the community.

School officials confirmed that a bus for children with special needs is allowed into the community because federal law mandates it.

