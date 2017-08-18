Excitement and tears define move-in day at UTSA

SAN ANTONIO - The University of San Antonio campus buzzed with life as students moved into their dorms on Friday.

A team made up of staff and volunteers spent months planning the big move-in day. Personnel outfitted with orange safety jackets helped students unpack their boxes and find their new home.

About 2,300 students are expected to move into one of the three residence halls on campus, according to a university spokesperson.

Jeannette and Michael Freeman helped their son settle in. The parents said that they had been preparing to send off their first son, Richard, to college but it didn’t make saying goodbye any easier.

“I had to go look in his room a few times just to get my bearings but it’s going to be fine. I’m happy for him,” Jeannette Freeman said.

Richard said he’s never left home more than a few days so it’s going to take some adjustment.

“It’s sad to leave home but it’s also exciting to start,” he said.

About 72 percent of students moving into dorms are expected to be freshman. Students will also be moving in on Saturday.

