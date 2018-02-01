Leticia Tovar wins EXCEL Award for Edgewood ISD

Librarian Leticia Tovar is working on her second master's degree and is inspiring students with every turn of the page. (Photo: KENS)

Leticia Tovar has spent 15 years teaching, three as a librarian at Roy Cisneros Elementary.

“I’ve been inspired by [students] every year. It’s a bit different. It’s a twinkle in their eye when they first realize they’ve succeeded,” she said. “It’s a good feeling.”

Tovar is very active in responding to the academic, social, and emotional literacy needs of each student that walks through her doors.

“She reads to us, and she’s been the best librarian I’ve ever had over the years since pre-k,” second-grader Aiden Dominguez said.

Tovar is also in the middle of working on her second master’s degree.

“I think, you know, that I want to stay here. I want to stay in the library,” she said. “I love what I do, a different road for me. So I’ve gone back to school.”

She’s inspiring one student at a time with each turn of a page.

