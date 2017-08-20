Employees in Judson ISD to start new school year with pay raises

SAN ANTONIO - As the new school year begins, one school district has announced a two percent pay raise effective immediately for all employees.

Steve Linscomb, the director of communications at Judson Independent School District, made the announcement to the 2017-18 budget on Friday.

The final decision, which will cost the district $3.9 million, was approved at the board meeting on Aug. 17 after carefully analyzing the Texas Legislature’s Special Session which directly affected their budget.

In the news release, Linscomb said that the raises will be reflected in September paychecks.

The district’s payroll department is also actively working on updating all employee pay scales.

For new teachers without experience, the salary starts at a cool $51,050, not including incentives already approved in November of 2016.

Teachers can expect the one-time retention incentive, around $625, just in time for Christmas.

© 2017 KENS-TV