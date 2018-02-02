Southwest ISD says student attack in viral video came as result of bullying

On Friday, Southwest ISD released the result of their investigation into a fight that happened at Resnik Middle School and went viral in a video that captured the altercation.

KENS 5 initially reported on the fight and talked to the family of one of the students involved. But after the story aired, many contacted KENS 5 and the district saying that the physical aggressor in the fight was the one that was being bullied.

In a statement, the district confirms that the student that started the fight had been the victim of bullying by the student that he attacked.

As for the question of whether any school employees were warned and whether they ignored those warnings and did nothing to stop the fight, the district only says that they’ve “taken appropriate administrative action.”

Here is the full statement from the district:

To ensure appropriate action in the Resnik Middle School incident, the District conducted a thorough investigation with several witness testimonials. After reviewing all the information, we are confident that this was a one time situation where two students engaged in a fight. One student had engaged in some verbal attacks towards the other student, which then escalated to the other becoming the physical aggressor. Both students received minor injuries and received immediate medical attention. The District does not condone either student’s behavior and expects all of its students to abide by the student code of conduct. Due to FERPA, we cannot disclose what disciplinary action was taken towards the students.

Regarding the claims made against our employees, we have reviewed the situation from that standpoint as well and have taken appropriate administrative action. Southwest ISD is committed to providing a safe, educational environment for our students.

