SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio College's Scobee Education Center is hosting a free solar eclipse watch party in the Scobee Planetarium.

The fun starts at 11:30 a.m and lasts until 2:30 p.m.

Organizers are giving out 1,000 free solar eclipse filter glasses.

You can also look forward to interactive booths, barbecue, and shaved ice!

