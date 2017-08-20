ECLIPSE ROADTRIP: We're heading north! Join us for the full experience

KENS 5's Joe Baker is heading north to Falls City, Neb., to see the total solar eclipse. Follow along on our road trip! (Photo: KENS)

The total solar eclipse is coming! The path of totality will make its way across the United States on Monday.

We'll only get a partial eclipse here in Texas, so KENS 5's Joe Baker is heading north to see the real thing!

You can follow his adventures here or track him on the KENS 5 Facebook page.

Joe lives in Falls City, Texas, so of course, his destination for this trip is... Falls City, Nebraska!

Make sure to join KENS 5 on Facebook for multiple livestream views of Monday's eclipse: from Texas, from the path of totality, and even from space! Plus, Joe Baker will be live with a ground view from the path of totality in Nebraska.

File photo of a total solar eclipse. (Photo: KENS)

If you don't manage to get up north to see the total eclipse in person this time, don't worry. San Antonians will get a great opportunity on April 8, 2024. That's less than seven years away!

On that day, the path of totality for a solar eclipse will pass through the Hill Country and will cover the north and west sides of San Antonio.

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE ROAD

Sunday - 8 a.m.

