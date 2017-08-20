ECLIPSE ROADTRIP: We're heading north! Join us for the full experience

The total solar eclipse is coming! The path of totality will make its way across the United States on Monday.
We'll only get a partial eclipse here in Texas, so KENS 5's Joe Baker is heading north to see the real thing!
Joe lives in Falls City, Texas, so of course, his destination for this trip is... Falls City, Nebraska!
If you don't manage to get up north to see the total eclipse in person this time, don't worry. San Antonians will get a great opportunity on April 8, 2024. That's less than seven years away!
On that day, the path of totality for a solar eclipse will pass through the Hill Country and will cover the north and west sides of San Antonio.
LIVE UPDATES FROM THE ROAD
Sunday - 8 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
