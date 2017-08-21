KENS
ECLIPSE LIVESTREAMS: Multiple views of today's solar eclipse!

WUSA Breaking News 2

KENS 11:53 AM. CDT August 21, 2017

It's finally here!

The highly anticipated solar eclipse will darken today's sky in the biggest celestial event of the year. We'll be live streaming from coast to coast, so you can watch the eclipse sweep across the country right on your computer or phone.

We'll also have the view from here in San Antonio, where we'll get a partial eclipse. And we'll even show you how this eclipse looks from space!

San Antonio View:

Coast-to-Coast total eclipse sites:

