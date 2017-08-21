ECLIPSE LIVESTREAMS: Multiple views of today's solar eclipse!

It's finally here!

The highly anticipated solar eclipse will darken today's sky in the biggest celestial event of the year. We'll be live streaming from coast to coast, so you can watch the eclipse sweep across the country right on your computer or phone.

We'll also have the view from here in San Antonio, where we'll get a partial eclipse. And we'll even show you how this eclipse looks from space!

San Antonio View:

Mobile users click here

Coast-to-Coast total eclipse sites:

Mobile users click here

© 2017 KENS-TV