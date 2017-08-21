KENS
Baby named 'Eclipse' born in South Carolina

WFMY News 2 Digital , WXIA 5:39 PM. CDT August 21, 2017

GREENVILLE, SC – It’s a historic total solar eclipse and for the babies born on August 21 the day is even sweeter.

A baby born Monday in South Carolina has been named after the big cosmic event.

Little Eclipse was born at 8:04 a.m. at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

According to the Greenville Health System, Eclipse weighs 6 pounds and 3 ounces and is about 19 inches long.

