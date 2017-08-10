An eclipse timeline for San Antonio and South Texas

The last time San Antonio experienced an annular (or full) total eclipse was way back in 1940. The next time will happen in 2023, but we'll get pretty close again in 2024.

The eclipse that will happen on August 21 will only be a partial one for South Texas, but it's still a wonder to behold and you should take the time to view it, and view it safely.

Here's a timeline of when you can watch the eclipse in different parts of South Texas and how much of the sun will be covered depending on where you're watching it:

