Deployed Soldier returns to see daughter walk for the first time

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sunday night forecast
-
Stolen stuff
-
Three dead, one injured after being struck by pickup truck
-
Teen hospitalized after being shot at party near Leon Springs
-
San Antonio family goes viral for heart-warming reason
-
VERIFY: DO cyclists have to stop at red lights and stop signs?
-
Photo shows panhandler's cash
-
1 yr anniversary of deadly hot air balloon crash, victims family fights for change
-
Tampa Bay area forecast
-
Shark jumps onto fishing boat, stuns everyone
More Stories
-
Roadrunners raring to go as they report to fall…Jul 31, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
-
Largest SAPD cadet class in years convenes at…Jul 31, 2017, 6:52 p.m.
-
Deployed soldier returns to see daughter walk for…Jul 31, 2017, 6:35 p.m.