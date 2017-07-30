Dallas woman in Hill County jail after high-speed chase

HILL COUNTY - A Dallas woman is in the Hill County Jail after leading officers on a high-speed chase that spanned several counties Saturday night on Interstate 35.

Katrina Romo Sherpa, 38, was arrested for Felony evading and Driving While Intoxicated.

DPS Officials said around 10:14 p.m., a 2002 GMC pickup in a possible domestic assault fled from the scene of I-35 near mile marker 365 in Hill County as law enforcement approached.

Several attempts were made to stop the SUV that traveled at speeds more than 100 mph.

Officers attempted to set spikes on I-35 in McLennan County. However, the driver traveled into Bell County and down US 190 near Killeen. The GMC turned around and made it back to northbound I-35 where officers were able to stop the vehicle with spikes near mile marker 316 in Bruceville-Eddy.

